532 students died by suicide in a year. How to build mental health?

As many as 532 students of schools, colleges and universities across Bangladesh have committed suicide in 2022, according to a study.

At least 64 percent or 340 of them were school students and the number of college students who killed themselves stood at 106, while 54 were madrasa students, Aachol Foundation, a voluntary social organisation, said in its report on Friday.

In 2022, 86 students from different universities killed themselves, according to the report.

The study gathered information from more than 150 national dailies, local newspapers, and news websites, said Farzana Akter Laboni, team leader of the Research and Analysis Unit at Aachol Foundation.