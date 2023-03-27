Police fail to crack Awami League leader Tipu murder case a year on

Police detectives arrested a suspect, Masum Mohammad Akash, in Bogura days after the murder and said he shot Tipu.

Samia Afnan Prity, a college student who was travelling by a rickshaw, also died after a stray bullet hit her when a gunman opened fire through Tipu’s car at Shahjahanpur.

Rajib Al Masud, a deputy commissioner of police’s Detective Branch which is investigating the case, said: “It’s almost in the final stage. We’ll submit the report after clearing up some minor things.”

‘MASTERMINDS’

Musa detailed the planning of the murder in his statement, according to Farhana.

Police said he named 19 people, including Golam Ashraf Talukder, organising secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League, and Maruf Ahmed Mansur, a ward councillor of the city corporation.

Musa said in the statement top fugitive criminals Jisan Ahmed and Jafar Ahmed Manik executed the plan from abroad.

He said he had known Ashraf for a long time and got a student admitted to Motijheel Ideal School with Ashraf’s help in December 2021.

After some days, he met Ashraf and Mansur at a restaurant near the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

Jubo League leader Maruf Reza Sagar, Bangladesh Chhatra League leader Sohel Shahriar Rana and several others were also there. Maruf and Sohel were arrested in the Tipu murder case.

Musa said Jisan and Manik joined the meeting via video call and proposed to drive Tipu and his followers out of the area because everyone was angry at him due to his refusal to share income from school admission and development work contracts.

They met again at a restaurant on Bailey Road and decided to kill Tipu outside the AGB Colony to keep Ashraf and Mansur out of suspicion.