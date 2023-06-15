Court to deliver verdict in GK Shamim money laundering case on Jun 25

A Dhaka court is set to deliver its verdict in a money laundering case against SM Golam Kibria Shamim, a controversial contractor for government projects, on Jun 25.
Judge Nazrul Islam Roy of Special Judge's Court-10 fixed the date on Thursday after the prosecution presented its closing arguments, according to Assistant Public Prosecutor Azad Rahman.
The state is seeking the maximum jail term of 12 years for the offence against Shamim and his seven co-defendants.
The other suspects in the case are Md Delwar Hossain, Md Morad Hossain, Md Zahidul Islam, Md Shahidul Islam, Md Kamal Hossain, Md Samsad Hossain and Md Anisul Islam.
The defendants had previously pleaded their innocence at a hearing on Jan 17. The court heard the testimonies of 23 witnesses in the course of the trial.
Earlier in September 2022, Shamim was sentenced to life in prison in a firearms case, along with his seven bodyguards.
Shamim, who passed himself off as a Jubo League leader, made a fortune as a government contractor.
The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Shamim and his bodyguards in a raid on his business in Dhaka’s Niketon on Sept 20, 2019.
The authorities seized about Tk 20 million in cash, Tk 1.75 billion worth of fixed-deposit receipts or FDR savings, alcohol and firearms during the raid.
It came two days after a RAB unit arrested Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan, who was expelled by the organisation, for running illegal casino operations inside the Young Men’s Club in the capital's Fakirapool.
Shamim was known as an influential contractor in the neighbourhoods of Sabujbagh, Basabo and Motijheel. He also made headlines for using his influence over the Public Works Department to secure contracts.