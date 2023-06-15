Court to deliver verdict in GK Shamim money laundering case on Jun 25

A Dhaka court is set to deliver its verdict in a money laundering case against SM Golam Kibria Shamim, a controversial contractor for government projects, on Jun 25.

Judge Nazrul Islam Roy of Special Judge's Court-10 fixed the date on Thursday after the prosecution presented its closing arguments, according to Assistant Public Prosecutor Azad Rahman.

The state is seeking the maximum jail term of 12 years for the offence against Shamim and his seven co-defendants.