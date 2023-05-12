    বাংলা

    ‘Shelter till further notice’: Bangladesh raises cyclone warning to great danger signal 8

    The Met Office raises the warning signal steeply, asking all in affected areas to shelter till further notice

    Published : 12 May 2023, 03:49 PM
    The Met Office has raised the storm warning steeply by four notches to great danger signal No. 8 for three seaports and 12 districts with very severe cyclone Mocha moving closer to the coasts.

    The three ports are Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar and Payra. Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram, Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur and Barguna districts will also come under the great danger signal No. 8.

    Maximum sustained wind speed within 74 kilometres of the storm centre is about 140 kilometres per hour, rising to 160 kph, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said in a special bulletin on Friday night.

    The cyclone was 855-930 kilometres from the ports, hurtling towards Cox’s Bazar. It is likely to intensify further and make landfall on Sunday.

    The Met Office said Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar may face wind-driven storm surge of 8-12 feet above the normal level under the peripheral effect of the storm. The storm surge in the other districts with the great danger signal is likely to be 5-7 feet above the normal level.

    “Shelter till further notice,” the Met Office said.

