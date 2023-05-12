‘Shelter till further notice’: Bangladesh raises cyclone warning to great danger signal 8

The three ports are Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar and Payra. Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram, Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur and Barguna districts will also come under the great danger signal No. 8.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 74 kilometres of the storm centre is about 140 kilometres per hour, rising to 160 kph, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said in a special bulletin on Friday night.

The cyclone was 855-930 kilometres from the ports, hurtling towards Cox’s Bazar. It is likely to intensify further and make landfall on Sunday.