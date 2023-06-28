Traffic woes ease as Eid holidaymakers leave Dhaka

Traffic has eased in Dhaka on the second day of the five-day Eid-ul-Azha public holiday.

Even on the busiest roads in Kakrail, Malibagh, Mouchak, Rampura, Khilagaon, Paltan, Gulistan, and Bangla Motor areas there were few vehicles. The persistent rain since the morning has also largely kept people off the streets.

Dr Hafizur Rahman, who arrived at Islami Bank Hospital in Purana Paltan to see a patient, said, "I came here by rickshaw from Khilgaon in just 20 minutes. It is unthinkable. The streets of Dhaka are empty. There is no more waiting at traffic signals.”