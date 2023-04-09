3 die as truck collides with pick-up van in Jamalpur

At least three people have died as a truck collided head-on with a pick-up van in Jamalpur’s Melandaha Upazila.

The accident occurred at Betmari on the Jamalpur-Dewanganj Highway on Sunday morning, said Delwar Hossain, chief of Melandaha Police Station.

He said a salt-laden truck running from Narayanganj to Melandaha collided head-on with the pick-up van going from Melandaha to Jamalpur. Three people, including the driver of the pick-up van, died on the spot, as the front of the pickup was crushed.

Members of the police and the fire service recovered the dead bodies and sent them to the Melandaha Upazila Health Complex.

Police believe the victims worked at a mobile company, but could not confirm the details of their identities, said OC Delwar.