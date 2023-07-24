Two die as fire engine crashes en route to burning factory in Narayanganj

Two people, including a driver, have died when a fire service vehicle veered out of control and crashed in Narayanganj's Chashara while responding to an emergency.

The incident occurred at the Chashara roundabout around 11 am on Monday, according to the police.

The driver, identified as 58-year-old Jahangir Hossain, was working at the Hajiganj Fire Station in Narayanganj. The identity of the other victim could not be known immediately.