    Two die as fire engine crashes en route to burning factory in Narayanganj

    The driver lost control of the vehicle after reportedly suffering a stroke while driving to the scene of a fire

    Narayanganj Correspondent
    Published : 24 July 2023, 08:40 AM
    Updated : 24 July 2023, 08:40 AM

    Two people, including a driver, have died when a fire service vehicle veered out of control and crashed in Narayanganj's Chashara while responding to an emergency.

    The incident occurred at the Chashara roundabout around 11 am on Monday, according to the police.

    The driver, identified as 58-year-old Jahangir Hossain, was working at the Hajiganj Fire Station in Narayanganj. The identity of the other victim could not be known immediately.

    Authorities reported that the vehicle from Hajiganj fire service was en route to a garment factory in Fatullah's Bisik area to douse a fire. However, it lost control on the road and collided with a passenger bus.

    The collision turned into a multi-vehicle pile-up involving a car and several rickshaws in front. A pedestrian was crushed to death by the wheels of the bus.

    "We learnt that Jahangir Hossain suffered a stroke while driving. He lost control of the vehicle as a result," Fakhruddin Ahmed, deputy assistant director of Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defence.

