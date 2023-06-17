    বাংলা

    RAB arrests Union Council Chairman Babu in Jamalpur journalist murder

    Nadim was a local correspondent for Bangla News 24 and Ekattor TV. He came under attack allegedly over reports against the public representative

    The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested Mahmudul Alam Babu, a union council chairman, over the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim in Jamalpur.

    The man was arrested in Panchagarh on Saturday, according to Col Md Mahabub Alam, additional director general (operations) of RAB.

    More details of the operation will be announced later in a press briefing, he said.

    SM Sirajul Huda, Panchagarh SP, said, "A RAB team from Dhaka arrived and arrested Babu in Debiganj Upazila"

    Babu was hiding in a relative's house and looking for an escape route to India, according to a local source.

    Nadim was a local correspondent for Bangla News 24 and Ekattor TV. He came under attack allegedly over reports against the UP chairman.

