    EC proposes to double security deposit in election for women's reserved seats

    The timeframe for holding the polls for a reserved seat has been reset to 90 days from the existing 45 days

    Published : 22 Jan 2023, 10:26 AM
    The Election Commission has finalised the draft of a legal amendment, proposing to double the amount of the security deposit to Tk 20,000 in the election for women's reserved seats in parliament.

    Along with it, some other provisions of the amendment to the Jatiya Sangsad (Women's Reserved Seat) Election Act 2004 were finalised in a meeting, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal, on Sunday.

    The draft will be sent to the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs for vetting, Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam told reporters after the meeting on Sunday.

    "These amendments were crucial. After the ministry’s vetting, it will be presented to the cabinet for approval and then will be tabled in parliament,” he said.

    “Though the number of women's reserved seats has been increased from 45 to 50 in recent years, the change was not included in the actual law, rather it was attached to a schedule in the constitution. This time we are making it formal by adding it to the law,” Jahangir said.

    The amendment has also reset the timeframe for holding the election for a reserved seat at 90 days, up from 45 days now.

