EC proposes to double security deposit in election for women's reserved seats

The Election Commission has finalised the draft of a legal amendment, proposing to double the amount of the security deposit to Tk 20,000 in the election for women's reserved seats in parliament.

Along with it, some other provisions of the amendment to the Jatiya Sangsad (Women's Reserved Seat) Election Act 2004 were finalised in a meeting, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal, on Sunday.

The draft will be sent to the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs for vetting, Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam told reporters after the meeting on Sunday.