Government working to restore cyclone-hit houses, streets and embankments, says PM Hasina

The prime minister visited Patuakhali’s Kalapara to inspect the areas affected by Cyclone Remal and distributed relief among its victims

The Awami League government is working to restore houses, streets, and embankments damaged by Cyclone Remal, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has assured the affected communities.

Expressing her gratitude to party leaders and activists for standing beside the affected people, the premier urged them to continue their aid efforts.

She made the request while delivering her speech after distributing relief among cyclone victims at the Govt Mozahar Uddin Biswas Degree College ground in Patuakhali’s Kalapara on Thursday.

The prime minister visited the cyclone-affected area beforehand.

Describing this year’s storm as very unusual, the premier said, “I set up cyclone shelters where people took refuge. Disaster-resilient houses were made for the homeless. That’s why people at least had a place where they could get shelter. The livestock also got shelter.”

“We want people in these areas to be free from disasters. We know the area is always disaster-prone. But measures have already been taken to repair the damaged streets and embankments. We aim to save the people from tidal surges by constructing damaged embankments before the arrival of monsoon.”

Hasina said today she can stand beside the people thanks to the consistent existence of democracy in Bangladesh and focused on socio-economic development under her government.

“We have already sat once to inspect the damage to people’s houses. In addition to that, I will sit again with everyone on rebuilding the houses destroyed by the storm. I urge you all to keep your trust in me.”

The prime minister also pledged to provide seed and fertilisers to farmers who lost their crops to the cyclonic storm, emphasising various food, housing, education and health programmes initiated by the government.

Stating developments in the transport sector that eased people’s movement nationwide, the premier said, “It takes only five to six hours now to reach Patuakhali from Dhaka. In the past, that wasn’t possible. Roads have been developed in village areas as well. This southern region was most neglected once.”

The government and the Awami League will provide financial aid to the people affected by the cyclone as well, the premier added.