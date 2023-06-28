Hasina greets Bangladeshis on Eid-ul-Azha

Sheikh Hasina has delivered Eid-ul-Azha greetings to all Bangladeshis residing at home and abroad.
The second-largest Muslim festival will be observed on Jun 29.
“Another year has passed, and we are once again celebrating the holy Eid-ul-Azha, the Eid of Sacrifice,” the prime minister said in a video message on Tuesday, according to her deputy press secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher.
She emphasised that true sacrifice entails letting go of pettiness, lowliness, pride, and selfishness, making the celebration meaningful.
“Inspired by the profound meaning of sacrifice, we wholeheartedly dedicate ourselves to promoting the welfare of humanity. Let’s come together in harmony and brotherhood to share joy,” Hasina added.
She ended the message by saying: "Be well and be safe, Eid Mubarak."