Hasina greets Bangladeshis on Eid-ul-Azha

Sheikh Hasina has delivered Eid-ul-Azha greetings to all Bangladeshis residing at home and abroad.

The second-largest Muslim festival will be observed on Jun 29.

“Another year has passed, and we are once again celebrating the holy Eid-ul-Azha, the Eid of Sacrifice,” the prime minister said in a video message on Tuesday, according to her deputy press secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher.