Crude bombs go off outside Chapainawabganj poll centre

Unknown miscreants have exploded four crude bombs outside a voting centre for Chapainawabganj-3 constituency by-polls, suspending voting for about 45 minutes.
The incident occurred at Krishnagobindapur Girls High School at the upazila’s Ranihati Union on Wednesday, sparking fears among voters.
AKM Alamgir Jahan, chief of the local police station, said that no one was injured in the blasts which occurred around 2 pm.
The presiding officer of the centre at 2:45 pm said things had returned to normal and voting was resumed.
Bystanders said the voters at the centre panicked after the blasts. Police arrived at the scene immediately, but failed to apprehend any suspects.
The voting was held across 172 centres through electronic voting machines from 8 am with the Awami League’s Abdul Wadud, Bangladesh Nationalist Front’s Kamruzzaman Khan and independent candidate Samiul Haque in the contest.
Early into the voting, supporters of Samiul and Wadud clashed at the Nawabganj Zilla Adarsha High School centre. Police recovered a handmade bomb.