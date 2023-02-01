Crude bombs go off outside Chapainawabganj poll centre

Unknown miscreants have exploded four crude bombs outside a voting centre for Chapainawabganj-3 constituency by-polls, suspending voting for about 45 minutes.

The incident occurred at Krishnagobindapur Girls High School at the upazila’s Ranihati Union on Wednesday, sparking fears among voters.

AKM Alamgir Jahan, chief of the local police station, said that no one was injured in the blasts which occurred around 2 pm.

The presiding officer of the centre at 2:45 pm said things had returned to normal and voting was resumed.