Abrar murder: Return of a student reignites protests at BUET

Students left their classes in protest and demonstrated in front of the vice chancellor’s residence starting in the morning until 1:30 am on Wednesday. They promised to stage a similar demonstration every day until Bitu is expelled.



Students carried different placards that said, “We won't share our campus with a murderer,” “We want guarantees of Bitu's expulsion,” and “Will not let the blood of Abrar Bhai go in vain.”



Some students met the vice-chancellor at his office but refused to speak to the media about what they discussed. A number of students, refusing to disclose their identity, said they would speak to the media about the matter after coming to a decision in a meeting.



On Feb 10, the High Court halted Bitu's expulsion following a writ petition he filed against it. He applied to the BUET authorities using the court order and got permission to attend classes on Apr 4, 2021.



He attended an online class on May 22. On Sunday, he attended another class, after which students protested and demanded his expulsion.