    বাংলা

    2 Bangladeshis reportedly shot dead at Lalmonirhat border by BSF

    Border Guard Bangladesh did not comment on the reports

    Lalmonirhat Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 Nov 2022, 06:59 AM
    Updated : 9 Nov 2022, 06:59 AM

    Two Bangladeshis have reportedly been shot dead by the Indian border guard force BSF at the Aditmari border in Lalmonirhat.

    The incident occurred at the Mahishtali border area early on Wednesday morning, said Moktarul Islam, chief of Aditmari Police Station.

    The dead were identified as Wais Karni, 31, and Ainal Haque, 25. Both lived near the border.

    “The families brought the bodies home from the border area. Police recovered them when informed,” the officer said.

    “One has a bullet mark on his throat and the other in the chest. Both bodies were sent to the Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital for autopsy.”

    Some cattle smugglers went to the Mahishtali border on Tuesday night, said Bhelabari Union Council Chairman Mohammad Ali. Two people were shot when the BSF opened fire. Later the bodies were found on the Bangladesh side of the border, he said.

    Their companions informed the families about the deaths and they brought the bodies home at around 5 am, the chairman said.

    Border Guard Bangladesh were seen patrolling the area following the incident, but they did not comment on the incident.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
    Remember victory in Liberation War: PM to athletes
    She urged the youth to immerse themselves in sports while engaging with cultural practices and literature to become well-rounded people
    HC orders report on steps taken against irregularities in appointment of prison guards
    HC orders report on prison guard hiring irregularities
    Zahirul Islam Eshu did not receive a joining letter for the post of prison guard after passing the recruitment exam
    Police look for answers to crack BUET student Fardin murder mystery
    Questions swirl over Fardin murder
    Forensic doctors say the BUET student was tortured before being killed
    Fardin Noor Parash
    BUET student Fardin was set for debate competition in Spain before murder
    Forensic doctors concluded that the student was physically tortured before he was killed three days ago

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher