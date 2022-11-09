2 Bangladeshis reportedly shot dead at Lalmonirhat border by BSF

Two Bangladeshis have reportedly been shot dead by the Indian border guard force BSF at the Aditmari border in Lalmonirhat.
The incident occurred at the Mahishtali border area early on Wednesday morning, said Moktarul Islam, chief of Aditmari Police Station.
The dead were identified as Wais Karni, 31, and Ainal Haque, 25. Both lived near the border.
“The families brought the bodies home from the border area. Police recovered them when informed,” the officer said.
“One has a bullet mark on his throat and the other in the chest. Both bodies were sent to the Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital for autopsy.”
Some cattle smugglers went to the Mahishtali border on Tuesday night, said Bhelabari Union Council Chairman Mohammad Ali. Two people were shot when the BSF opened fire. Later the bodies were found on the Bangladesh side of the border, he said.
Their companions informed the families about the deaths and they brought the bodies home at around 5 am, the chairman said.
Border Guard Bangladesh were seen patrolling the area following the incident, but they did not comment on the incident.