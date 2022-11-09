2 Bangladeshis reportedly shot dead at Lalmonirhat border by BSF

Two Bangladeshis have reportedly been shot dead by the Indian border guard force BSF at the Aditmari border in Lalmonirhat.

The incident occurred at the Mahishtali border area early on Wednesday morning, said Moktarul Islam, chief of Aditmari Police Station.

The dead were identified as Wais Karni, 31, and Ainal Haque, 25. Both lived near the border.

“The families brought the bodies home from the border area. Police recovered them when informed,” the officer said.