Woman, daughter among 3 dead in boiler blast at Thakurgaon rice mill

Three members of a family, including a woman and her daughter, have died after a boiler exploded at a rice mill in Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila.
Two others were injured in the incident that took place in Rahimanpur's Das Para village around 9 am on Thursday, according to Thakurgaon's Additional Superintendent of Police Mithun Sarkar
The dead were identified as Dipti Rani Das,45, her daughter Pooja Das, 8, and nephew Palak Das, 9. Dipti's husband Sagar Das, 50, and Nikhil, 40, were injured.
The family was spending time outdoors when the boiler at the mill next door exploded, said Mithun.
Dipti, Puja and Palak died instantly. Locals rushed the injured Sagar and Nikhil to the 250-bed General Hospital in Thakurgaon.
Khairul Islam, a resident of the area, said villagers had complained about the ashes spewed from the husking mill on multiple occassions, but its owner, Saidul, disregarded their concerns.
Palak's father Umakant Das also attributed the explosion to problems with the husking mill and demanded legal action against Saidul.
Senior officials from Thakurgaon district administration, police, and fire service visited the site after the explosion.
Deputy Commissioner Mahbubur Rahman said appropriate action would be taken pending an investigation into potential management errors at the husking mill.
"The incident is being investigated. Legal action will be taken if a case is filed," said Mithun.
Efforts are underway to apprehend the mill's owner over the incident, he added.