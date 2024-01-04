Woman, daughter among 3 dead in boiler blast at Thakurgaon rice mill

Three members of a family, including a woman and her daughter, have died after a boiler exploded at a rice mill in Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila.

Two others were injured in the incident that took place in Rahimanpur's Das Para village around 9 am on Thursday, according to Thakurgaon's Additional Superintendent of Police Mithun Sarkar

The dead were identified as Dipti Rani Das,45, her daughter Pooja Das, 8, and nephew Palak Das, 9. Dipti's husband Sagar Das, 50, and Nikhil, 40, were injured.