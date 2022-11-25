Is there a nexus between militant groups past and present?

A concrete link between newly formed Islamist group Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya with the escape of death-row members of banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam has not been confirmed yet, but officials and experts believe the two groups are connected.

It has long been the strategy of seemingly fading militant outfits to remain relevant by blending with newer adherents of extremism, according to them.

Although militant activities have been on the wane following a series of crackdowns by security forces in the wake of the horrific events at Holey Artisan Bakery in 2015, militancy has come under renewed scrutiny after two death-row convicts managed to escape from a crowded court premises in Dhaka on Nov 20.

Both of them are said to be leaders of Ansar al-Islam. A decade ago, this group gained notoriety for orchestrating the murders of several writers, publishers, and online activists.

Ansar al-Islam sprang from Ansarullah Bangla Team, led by Mufti Jasim Uddin Rahmani who is now behind bars, according to intelligence officials. Syed Ziaul Haque alias Major Zia, a sacked army officer, is believed to be the leader of the group.

Police say that Zia masterminded the daring plot to snatch that the two militants from the custody of law enforcers while they were being escorted to a lockup after testifying in court. The escaped militants, Abu Siddique Sohel alias Shakib Sohel Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Samir, along with Zia were sentenced to death for the murder of Jagriti Prokashoni publisher Faysal Arefin Dipan.

Harkat-ul Jihad al-Islami, or HuJI, was the first militant group to come into the public consciousness, followed by Jamaat-ul-Mujahidin Bangladesh, or JMB.

Law enforcement officials have maintained that no international terrorist group had a foothold in Bangladesh despite various messages being issued in the name of al-Qaida and the Islam State before and after the Holey Artisan attack.

Those involved in the massacre at the cafe in Gulshan six years ago were also identified by the country's intelligence agencies as members of Neo-JMB, an offshoot of JMB. Ansar al-Islam also emerged around that time.

Recently, the Rapid Action Battalion, an anti-crime and terrorism unit of police, discovered a new Islamist group, Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, while investigating the disappearances of several young men.

Md Asaduzzaman, chief of the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of police, said Jamatul Ansar's ranks are filled with former militants from other banned outfits.

Shafqat Munir, head of the Bangladesh Centre for Terrorism Research (BCTR), said,

“In our research and analysis, we have seen that one of the characteristics of militant groups is that they are always trying to reassemble. As a result, we see the emergence of new militant organisations.”

“They do this out of a desire to increase their capacity and spread their ideology to a wider audience. As part of that, they may be trying to recruit young people by making them leave their homes and create an 'operational alliance'.

"It is obvious that they [militants] are trying to do something. People from different groups who share the same radical beliefs are involved in militancy," said Muhammad Nurul Huda, who was the police chief at the turn of the century.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan believes the condemned convicts were snatched from police as they could provide information on the whereabouts of other militants who are in hiding.

According to retired Maj Gen Abdur Rashid, militant outfits are now trying to reform and regroup.

“This is a tactic of militants. When there is strong resistance, they fold, and when the resistance wanes, they try to head up.”

WHY NEW MILITANT GROUPS FORM

Elaborating on the rise of new militant groups, Abdur Rashid said, "The main reason is that the ideological appeal of the militant organisations of the past has been lost. Supporters and active members have become inactive due to organisational isolation. They come in with new agendas and new strategies to revive the ideas they espouse.”

Rashid believes that the formation of new militant outfits is the consequence of clashes within the leadership of groups that preceded them.

"Although they talk about ideological differences, there is basically a leadership conflict, which creates factions. If these factions meet strong resistance and can't ward it off by themselves, then a common agenda is created.”

Patrons also play a big part in the genesis of new organisations, according to him. They often put pressure on disaffected elements to reunify and regain strength, he said. But the task of identifying the patrons and the sources of funding for militants is a difficult one.

“Militancy in Bangladesh always revolves around politics. The national election is approaching. Concerns about militant groups being used for political gains cannot be ruled out."

Khandaker Farzana Rahman, chairperson of Dhaka University’s criminology department, flagged the shortcomings of the police and prison authorities.

“Since militant groups are recruiting members online, we saw many young people go missing in recent months. Elections are also nearing at the same time. All in all, I feel that they have started a kind of conspiracy to subvert patriotism and the spirit of the Liberation War by disrupting the law and order situation to create instability."

Militant groups rope in new members by offering various financial incentives to them, according to Rashid.

"They have to provide some sort of incentive to keep people engaged. It could take the form of legal aid to another militant, financial assistance to the family when someone dies and even help for death-row convicts to escape. This is a part of their strategy,” he said.

About 70 young men have left home in the last two years, many of whom have joined Jamatul Ansar, according to the RAB.

The RAB published a list of 38 suspected militants in October after tracing as many as 55 young adults who went missing in the last two years.