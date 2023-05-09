Bangladesh swelters in 41C again with scorching heatwave to continue

The mercury has surged up to 41 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh again as the Met Office forecast the scorching heatwave, which has engulfed huge swathes of the country, to continue for some more days with a low-pressure system forming over the Bay of Bengal.

The low might turn into a depression before transforming into a cyclonic storm in the second week of this month, an updated forecast read on Monday.

The heatwave that picked up on Saturday might continue for two-three more days, according to Kazi Jebunnessa, an assistant meteorologist at the BMD.

The searing heat left people in the capital and other places of the country exhausted and desperately seeking a reprieve.

The Met Office said a severe heatwave was sweeping over Rajshahi, Chuadanga and Kushtia while other places of the country were experiencing mild to moderate ones.