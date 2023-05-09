Bangladesh swelters in 41C again with scorching heatwave to continue

The mercury has surged up to 41 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh again as the Met Office forecast the scorching heatwave, which has engulfed huge swathes of the country, to continue for some more days with a low-pressure system forming over the Bay of Bengal.
The low might turn into a depression before transforming into a cyclonic storm in the second week of this month, an updated forecast read on Monday.
The heatwave that picked up on Saturday might continue for two-three more days, according to Kazi Jebunnessa, an assistant meteorologist at the BMD.
The searing heat left people in the capital and other places of the country exhausted and desperately seeking a reprieve.
The Met Office said a severe heatwave was sweeping over Rajshahi, Chuadanga and Kushtia while other places of the country were experiencing mild to moderate ones.
The highest temperature on Monday was recorded in Chuadanga at 41 degrees Celsius while the mercury climbed to a maximum of 39.4 degrees Celsius in Dhaka.
The low formed over the southeastern Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea on Monday. It would cause day and night temperatures to rise slightly and heatwave to spread and continue for some more days. It might rage on for the next 72 hours, Jebunnessa said.
The Met Office in its official statement said a mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions and the districts of Dhaka, Tangail, Faridpur, Gopalgonj, Manikgonj, Narayangonj, Mymensingh, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Kurigram, Moulvibazar, Chattogram, Rangamati, Cumilla, Chandpur, Feni, Noakhali & Bandarban and it may continue & spread.
Meteorologists consider the 36-38 degrees Celsius threshold a mild heatwave and 38-40 degrees Celsius a moderate heatwave. Temperatures beyond 40 degrees Celsius are categorised as severe heatwaves.
A mild heatwave swept across the country from Apr 4-12 before intensifying from Apr 13-22. Another mild heatwave persisted from Apr 24-30.
The mercury rose as high as 40.6 degrees Celsius in Dhaka in April while Ishwardi recorded the highest temperature of 43 degrees Celsius on Apr 17.
Hot temperatures dominated five districts at the start of May before the weather cooled off a bit. But the heat picked up again on Saturday.
Jebunnessa said the low would turn into a depression, then a deep depression before transforming into a cyclonic storm. The Met Office will provide updates about the course of the low pressure.
In December, Cyclone Mandous, which formed in southwestern bay, swept the coasts of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry before weakening.
In the forecast for the month of May, the Met Office mentioned that one or two lows might occur in the Bay this month, one of which could intensify into a cyclone in the second week. The name Mocha was proposed by Yemen for the storm.
The cyclones forming over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are named by regional agency ESCAP. The names are fixed according to a list from 13 countries in the region.