Two Rajshahi University students ‘picked up by law enforcers'

Two students of Rajshahi University were allegedly picked up by law enforcers on Sunday.
The incident took place around 7:15am at a hostel in the Chakpara area under Chandrima police station in the city, alleged the brother of one of the students.
They are Shakib Khan and Rezwan Islam of the 2018-19 academic year of the Department of Painting, Oriental Art and Printmaking of the Faculty of Fine Arts, residents of Natore and Jashore respectively.
Although the police did not say anything clearly in this regard, Proctor Prof Ashabul Hoque said they are in the custody of the law enforcers for questioning.
Rezwan's elder brother Merajul Islam said: "All three of us came to Rajshahi on Saturday night. The next morning we were sleeping; At that time, Rezwan and Shakib were called from outside. After a while, I went to another room and saw that some people, posing as law enforcers, were questioning them. At one point they were taken away in handcuffs.”
They did not specify what their crimes were and didn’t disclose the identity of the law enforcers when asked, said Merajul.
He said, "They took all our mobile phones beforehand. They just returned mine before leaving. There were already two other persons in the car in which they were taken.”
Merajul alleged that he immediately reported to Chandrima Police Station in the city but no immediate general diary was taken as the stipulated time did not pass. They asked him to go later. After 24 hours, when he went there, he was advised to go to the city’s Motihar Police Station without taking the GD. When he went to Motihar police station, they advised him again to file the GD at Chandrima Police Station as the incident occurred there.
"Finally, when we approached the university administration, they assured us that both were safely in the custody of law enforcement agencies.”
Asked about this, Chandrima Police Station chief Emran Ali advised bdnews24.com to inquire with the Metropolitan Police's media cell.
Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of the metropolitan police, did not respond to multiple calls in this regard.
Prof Md Abdus Sobahan, the chairman of the department, said, "We are not yet sure who took them. However, we have informed the university administration about this. Rezwan's brother and classmates came. We advised them to file a GD.”
According to Ashabul, the law enforcers are in an operation with them, however, he did not say what the operation was and which branch of the law enforcement agencies they are from.