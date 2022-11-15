Two Rajshahi University students ‘picked up by law enforcers'

Merajul alleged that he immediately reported to Chandrima Police Station in the city but no immediate general diary was taken as the stipulated time did not pass. They asked him to go later. After 24 hours, when he went there, he was advised to go to the city’s Motihar Police Station without taking the GD. When he went to Motihar police station, they advised him again to file the GD at Chandrima Police Station as the incident occurred there.

"Finally, when we approached the university administration, they assured us that both were safely in the custody of law enforcement agencies.”

Asked about this, Chandrima Police Station chief Emran Ali advised bdnews24.com to inquire with the Metropolitan Police's media cell.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of the metropolitan police, did not respond to multiple calls in this regard.

Prof Md Abdus Sobahan, the chairman of the department, said, "We are not yet sure who took them. However, we have informed the university administration about this. Rezwan's brother and classmates came. We advised them to file a GD.”

According to Ashabul, the law enforcers are in an operation with them, however, he did not say what the operation was and which branch of the law enforcement agencies they are from.