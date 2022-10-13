Suspension of Gaibandha election is a warning, not the solution: experts

The Election Commission’s decision to halt bypoll to Gaibandha-5 parliamentary constituency halfway through voting over widespread irregularities in an unprecedented move has triggered hopes, frustration, and suspicion.
The ruling Awami League said it was surprised by the decision because there was no report of violence, but the Jatiya Party welcomed the move, demanding a fresh schedule for the voting. Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said they will decide about the election later.
Analysts said the decision to pause the election to Gaibandha will be a warning to everyone, but halting the vote cannot be the solution to irregularities.
Some suspect the abrupt halt on voting was an attempt by the EC to gain confidence of the opposition parties, some of which contested the election or while some, including the BNP, shunned it.
Surveillance cameras set up in the voting booths and monitored by the EC directly from Dhaka in presence of the media – which was a first in the country’s history of election – were central to the decision to halt the polls.
Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib Khan said they also took into account information sent by officials in Gaibandha and reports published by the media before taking the final decision.
He thought it was too early to say whether the EC will use cameras in the next parliamentary elections. Most of the political parties favoured the cameras during talks with the EC. In the general election, there will be hundreds of thousands of voting booths in more than 40,000 polling stations under 300 constituencies.
Ahsan Habib said they will take into consideration availability of technology, skilled manpower, funds, facilities in the polling stations and the EC’s capacity to centrally monitor the feeds while taking the final decision on using cameras in the next parliamentary election.
‘FAR-REACHING IMPACT’
Professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, chairman of National Election Observation Council which is known by its Bangla acronym JANIPOP, believes the situation in Gaibandha will have a far-reaching impact because the next general election is scheduled to be held within early 2024.
“Some will think it will work like magic for the EC to gain credibility and those who are not favouring it now will come to [contest the next election],” he said.
“And there is another side – the international community and the opposition – whose prediction of such a crisis has come out to be correct.”
“The Gaibandha byelection has proven,” he claimed, “that the time has come for reforms to the decayed election system.”
Prof Nazmul also thinks the situation has laid bare the gap between the Election Commission and the local administration, which was clear during a recent meeting between the commission, deputy commissioners and superintendents of police.
On Saturday, Election Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman’s speech about grievances over officials being biassed stirred up a commotion among the deputy commissioners and SPs present in the meeting. Anisur ended his speech abruptly and became seated amid the ruckus.
‘WARNING’
Jesmin Tuli, a former additional secretary to the EC, said everyone involved in the election, including the local administration and the law enforcement, must bear the responsibility for the failure to hold the polls.
“Holding the election, not halting it, is the solution,” she said.
Tuli, however, said the EC’s decision may serve as a warning to those involved with irregularities that the commission will halt polls for their misdeeds.
Analyst Dr Abdul Alim also said stopping the vote is a temporary solution.
“But such a decision will make people happy and keep the candidates on their toes. It’s a new experience for the new EC. It can finally be a strong message against irregularities.”