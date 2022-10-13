Suspension of Gaibandha election is a warning, not the solution: experts

The Election Commission’s decision to halt bypoll to Gaibandha-5 parliamentary constituency halfway through voting over widespread irregularities in an unprecedented move has triggered hopes, frustration, and suspicion.

The ruling Awami League said it was surprised by the decision because there was no report of violence, but the Jatiya Party welcomed the move, demanding a fresh schedule for the voting. Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said they will decide about the election later.

Analysts said the decision to pause the election to Gaibandha will be a warning to everyone, but halting the vote cannot be the solution to irregularities.