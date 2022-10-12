Gaibandha-5 bypoll suspended over irregularities, says CEC Awal

Asked who was responsible for these irregularities, he said, “We cannot say that without an investigation. We have not reached a decision on who was responsible. We must analyse the situation.”

Earlier, in a separate statement, the CEC had deflected blame from EVMs to those interfering in the election.

“I don’t see any fault with the EVMs,” he said. “They are showing their mentality in their behaviour – wearing the same coloured clothes as they violate the law. It goes against orderly voting.”

They are thieves and criminals, Awal had said.

“Those who do not follow the law are criminals. If we cannot develop a proper culture, the Election Commission will never be able to arrange an orderly and fair election.”

This is the first parliamentary bypoll overseen by the Awal-led Election Commission.

The commission had previously overseen about 800 local government polls, including for the Cumilla City Corporation.

The last time voting had been suspended in an entire constituency was in 2015, when the Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmed-led Election Commission halted municipal council polls in Narsingdi’s Madhabadi.

Five candidates entered the race for the Gaibandha-5 seat in parliament.

Awami League candidate Mahmud Hasan was contending for the polls with the 'boat' symbol and Jatiya Party candidate AHM Golam Shahid with the 'plough' symbol. The other contestants were Bikalpa Dhara's Jahangir Alam and independent candidates Nahiduzzaman Apel and Syed Mahbubur Rahman.

4 CANDIDATES BOYCOTT POLL

All candidates except for the Awami League's Mahmud Hasan have boycotted the Gaibandha-5 bypoll, bringing allegations of rigging.

The four candidates, from different parties, announced the decision at a media briefing at Bogerbhita Government Primary School centre in Saghata Upazila around 11:30 am.

They are AHM Golam Shahid Ronju backed by the Jatiya Party, Bikalpadhara's Jahangir Alam, and independent candidates Nahiduzzaman Nahid and Syed Mahbubur Rahman.

“The agents of the Jatiya Party and other candidates were forced to leave the polling centres. Their campaigners and supporters were obstructed from entering the centres as well,” Jatiya Party candidate Ronju said citing the reasons behind their decision to boycott the bypoll.

Awami League candidate Mahmud Hasan denied the allegations and said no such incidents happened during the bypoll.