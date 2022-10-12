    বাংলা

    Polls halted as situation at Gaibandha polling centres was out of control, says CEC Awal

    Bypolls were halted at 44 centres after reports emerged of irregularities

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 Oct 2022, 07:40 AM
    Updated : 12 Oct 2022, 07:40 AM

    Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal says the decision to suspend bypolls at several dozen Gaibandha centres was taken as the situation there was out of control.

    The CEC’s statement to the media came after he watched the voting through CCTV camera footage at the Election Commission’s headquarters in Dhaka’s Agargaon.

    “I think the situation inside the polling centres was definitely out of control,” Awal said. “People entered restricted rooms illegally and cast ballots by breaking the law.”

    Action will be taken against those involved, he said.

    “We are informing you about what we have seen and have taken action. We have suspended the vote. We are checking what else we can do according to the rules.”

    The CEC said he had spoken to the local deputy commissioner, the superintendent of police and the returning officer about the issue. He said he had ordered polling to be suspended immediately at certain polling centres.

    “We will take immediate decisions. If the commission believes the election is not proceeding properly, it has the power to suspend polls at specific centres or all of them.”

    Action will be taken accordingly, Awal said.

    “I don’t see any fault with the EVMs (electronic voting machines),” he said. “They are showing their mentality in their behaviour – wearing the same coloured clothes as they violate the law. It goes against orderly voting.”

    They are thieves and criminals, the CEC said.

    “Those who do not follow the law are criminals. If we cannot develop a proper culture, the Election Commission will never be able to arrange an orderly and fair election.”

    The commission is expected to sit for a discussion on the matter later in the day.

