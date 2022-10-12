Polls halted as situation at Gaibandha polling centres was out of control, says CEC Awal

“I think the situation inside the polling centres was definitely out of control,” Awal said. “People entered restricted rooms illegally and cast ballots by breaking the law.”

Action will be taken against those involved, he said.

“We are informing you about what we have seen and have taken action. We have suspended the vote. We are checking what else we can do according to the rules.”

The CEC said he had spoken to the local deputy commissioner, the superintendent of police and the returning officer about the issue. He said he had ordered polling to be suspended immediately at certain polling centres.

“We will take immediate decisions. If the commission believes the election is not proceeding properly, it has the power to suspend polls at specific centres or all of them.”