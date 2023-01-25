Deputy commissioners propose making yarn out of banana plants

Deputy commissioners have proposed an initiative to make yarn from banana plant fibres at an annual conference, said Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi.

The government has taken the proposal seriously and will look into it, the minister told the media on Wednesday, the second day of the conference in Dhaka.

The proposal came as Bangladesh has a large number of banana plants, Gazi said. "We told them the government will ask research organisations to check its viability. If it is possible, we can use banana plant yarn instead of cotton yarn."

The government's initiatives to increase the use of jute products were also discussed at the conference.