    বাংলা

    Man, infant daughter killed after landslide in Chattogram

    The landslide caused by heavy rains buried their house in the port city's IW Colony

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 27 August 2023, 05:36 AM
    Updated : 27 August 2023, 05:36 AM

    A man and his infant daughter have died in a landslide triggered by heavy rains in Chattogram city.

    The incident occurred at IW Colony near the Sholosohor Rail Station on Sunday.

    The victims were identified as Md Sohel, 35, and his seven-month-old daughter, Bibi Jannat.

    A 50-foot hill stands next to IW Colony, with retaining walls constructed near its base. People from the lower-income brackets live at the foot of the hill in houses with thatched roofs, according to Abdullah Harun Pasha, deputy assistant director of the Chattogram Divisional Fire Service.

    Due to intense rainfall, a landslide occurred on the hill in the morning, engulfing the house below. At least four members of the family were buried beneath the rubble.

    Locals and emergency workers subsequently rescued them and took them to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared Sohel and Jannat dead, said Sub Inspector Zakir Hossain of Panchlaish Police Station.

    Since the start of August, Chattogram has experienced persistent downpours and flash floods in the hills, causing flooding in the division. The latest phase of rainfall began on Wednesday.

    The Patenga Meteorological Office recorded 76.4 millimetre of rainfall between 12 am-9 am on Sunday.

    The rains are expected to continue for a few more days due to the active monsoon currents, said meteorologist Mahmudul Alam.

    RELATED STORIES
    A trip to Jetvan Buddha Vihar, a Buddhist temple
    A trip to Jetvan Buddha Vihar, a Buddhist temple
    The temple is not limited to Buddhists only. Believers of other religions and races are always welcome at Jetvan Buddha Vihar
    Elderly man found dead in Dohazari floodwater
    Man found dead in Dohazari floodwater
    The man and his grandson drowned in floodwater while trying to get to a shelter after their home was inundated
    Indigenous communities in Bangladesh face problems accessing healthcare
    Indigenous communities in Bangladesh face problems accessing healthcare
    Indigenous communities, such as Chakma, Marma and Lushai, living in remote districts, faced the most brutal blow of the outbreak due to the unavailability of nearby healthcare facilities
    EU seeks to observe Chattogram Hill Tracts before election as BNP prepares for ‘final push’
    EU wants to observe CHT before election
    A EU delegation’s visit coincides with the BNP’s preparations for a final phase of its anti-government movement

    Opinion

    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain
    Investors staying out of China until the spending starts
    Prigozhin's presumed death may create new problems for Putin