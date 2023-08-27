Man, infant daughter killed after landslide in Chattogram

A man and his infant daughter have died in a landslide triggered by heavy rains in Chattogram city.

The incident occurred at IW Colony near the Sholosohor Rail Station on Sunday.

The victims were identified as Md Sohel, 35, and his seven-month-old daughter, Bibi Jannat.

A 50-foot hill stands next to IW Colony, with retaining walls constructed near its base. People from the lower-income brackets live at the foot of the hill in houses with thatched roofs, according to Abdullah Harun Pasha, deputy assistant director of the Chattogram Divisional Fire Service.

Due to intense rainfall, a landslide occurred on the hill in the morning, engulfing the house below. At least four members of the family were buried beneath the rubble.