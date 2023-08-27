Man, infant daughter killed after landslide in Chattogram

A man and his infant daughter have died in a landslide triggered by heavy rains in Chattogram city.
The incident occurred at IW Colony near the Sholosohor Rail Station on Sunday.
The victims were identified as Md Sohel, 35, and his seven-month-old daughter, Bibi Jannat.
A 50-foot hill stands next to IW Colony, with retaining walls constructed near its base. People from the lower-income brackets live at the foot of the hill in houses with thatched roofs, according to Abdullah Harun Pasha, deputy assistant director of the Chattogram Divisional Fire Service.
Due to intense rainfall, a landslide occurred on the hill in the morning, engulfing the house below. At least four members of the family were buried beneath the rubble.
Locals and emergency workers subsequently rescued them and took them to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared Sohel and Jannat dead, said Sub Inspector Zakir Hossain of Panchlaish Police Station.
Since the start of August, Chattogram has experienced persistent downpours and flash floods in the hills, causing flooding in the division. The latest phase of rainfall began on Wednesday.
The Patenga Meteorological Office recorded 76.4 millimetre of rainfall between 12 am-9 am on Sunday.
The rains are expected to continue for a few more days due to the active monsoon currents, said meteorologist Mahmudul Alam.