    Regulator says JS Diagnostic wasn't authorised to provide medical services after child's death during circumcision

    The facility in Malibagh's Chowdhury Para is sealed off following the death of a 10-year-old child after a circumcision procedure

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 Feb 2024, 11:24 AM
    Updated : 21 Feb 2024, 11:24 AM

    The Directorate General of Health Services is moving to revoke the licence of JS Diagnostic and Medical Check-up Centre in Dhaka's Malibagh following the death of a child after a circumcision procedure at the facility.

    On Wednesday, Abu Hussain Mohammad Moinul Ahsan, director of the DGHS' hospitals and clinics branch, visited the centre, which has been sealed off by the authorities.

    He revealed that while it held a licence to operate as a diagnostic facility, it was not authorised to provide medical services.

    "We have halted all operations and initiated the process to cancel its diagnostic licence by tomorrow. They were operating without the necessary medical service authorisation and we will take appropriate actions accordingly."

    On the cause of the child's death, Ahsan said, "We received a complaint about the child's death during the procedure, but the exact cause remains unclear. We found no staff at the centre during our visit. We plan to conduct further inquiries and review the documentation tomorrow to ascertain what happened."

    On Tuesday, 10-year-old Ahnaf Tahmin Ayham was taken to the centre in Chowdhury Para for circumcision by his family but died after the procedure.

    His father Fakhrul Alam, a businessman from Khilgaon, subsequently filed a case at Hatirjheel Police Station, accusing doctors overseeing the procedure of medical negligence.

    Police later shut down the diagnostic centre and detained two doctors in connection with the case.

    After the procedure, Ahnaf initially regained consciousness but soon started vomiting, according to Awlad Hossain Mamun, chief of Hatirjheel Police Station. He then passed away.

    Deputy Commissioner HM Azimul Haque of the DMP Tejgaon Division added that efforts were underway to apprehend the doctor who performed the circumcision.

    Previously, on Dec 31, 5-year-old Ayan suffered the same fate after being admitted to the medical college's hospital for a circumcision procedure. However, he did not regain consciousness after being administered anaesthesia.

    Ayan was subsequently transferred to United Hospital in Gulshan and placed on life support. He passed away on Jan 7.

