Regulator says JS Diagnostic wasn't authorised to provide medical services after child's death during circumcision

The Directorate General of Health Services is moving to revoke the licence of JS Diagnostic and Medical Check-up Centre in Dhaka's Malibagh following the death of a child after a circumcision procedure at the facility.

On Wednesday, Abu Hussain Mohammad Moinul Ahsan, director of the DGHS' hospitals and clinics branch, visited the centre, which has been sealed off by the authorities.

He revealed that while it held a licence to operate as a diagnostic facility, it was not authorised to provide medical services.

"We have halted all operations and initiated the process to cancel its diagnostic licence by tomorrow. They were operating without the necessary medical service authorisation and we will take appropriate actions accordingly."