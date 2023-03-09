Nepal plane makes emergency landing after 'indication of fire' in engine

A Shree Airlines Dash 8 turboprop made a safe emergency landing in Nepal on Thursday after an "indication of fire" in one of its engines, officials said, in a country on heightened alert over aviation safety after a deadly ATR 72 crash in January.

The Shree Airlines plane was on a scheduled flight from Kathmandu to Bhairahawa in southwest Nepal with 78 people, including the crew, on board.

"The pilot reported an indication of fire in the right engine and the plane was diverted to Kathmandu immediately," Shree Airlines spokesperson Anil Manandhar told Reuters.

Jagannath Niroula, a spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), said the plane landed safely in Kathmandu and all passengers and crew were safe.