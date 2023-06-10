No injuries after planes collide on ground at Tokyo's Haneda airport

Some flights were delayed at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Saturday after two planes appeared to have collided on the ground near a taxiway, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing Japan's transport ministry.

No injuries occurred, NHK and one of the airlines said, but the incident led to the closure of one of four runways at the airport from about 11 am (0200 GMT).

The broadcaster showed footage of jets from Taiwan's Eva Airways and Thai Airways on the ground. Part of the wing of the Thai Airways plane looked to be broken, and what appeared to be fragments could be seen near the runway.