    বাংলা

    No injuries after planes collide on ground at Tokyo's Haneda airport

    Some flights were delayed at the airport after the planes appeared to have collided on the ground near a taxiway, NHK reports

    Reuters
    Published : 10 June 2023, 08:36 AM
    Updated : 10 June 2023, 08:36 AM

    Some flights were delayed at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Saturday after two planes appeared to have collided on the ground near a taxiway, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing Japan's transport ministry.

    No injuries occurred, NHK and one of the airlines said, but the incident led to the closure of one of four runways at the airport from about 11 am (0200 GMT).

    The broadcaster showed footage of jets from Taiwan's Eva Airways and Thai Airways on the ground. Part of the wing of the Thai Airways plane looked to be broken, and what appeared to be fragments could be seen near the runway.

    Thai Airways said its Bangkok-bound flight was on a taxiway preparing for takeoff when a winglet - a part at the tip of its plane's right wing - collided with the rear of an Eva aircraft that was also on a taxiway.

    The collision damaged the Thai airplane's winglet, meaning it was unable to operate the flight, the airline said. The Airbus A330 aircraft carried 250 passengers and 14 crew members.

    Eva was not available for comment immediately.

    Japan's transport ministry did not respond immediately to a request for comment. Thai Airways said Japan's civil aviation authority was investigating the incident.

    RELATED STORIES
    Police officers stand near the scene of a stabbing and shooting incident in Nakano, Nagano Prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo on May 25, 2023.
    4 dead, suspect arrested in rare shooting incident in Japan
    The suspect was dressed in camouflage and allegedly used what appeared to be a hunting rifle in the shootings
    People riding bicycles make their way in the heavy rain in Kochi, Kochi Prefecture, Japan Jun 2, 2023, in this photo taken by Kyodo. REUTERS
    Japan slammed by rain as tropical storm nears
    The storm prompts authorities to advise over a million people to evacuate, though no injuries were reported
    Women wearing summer kimonos use portable fans and an umbrella as they walk on the street as Japanese government issues warning over possible power crunch due to heatwave at Asakusa district in Tokyo, Japan Jun 29, 2022.
    Japan calls for power saving for Tokyo households, industries
    The call aims to ensure a stable power supply during the peak summer season, though the government did not set any numerical targets
    Police officers stand near the scene of a stabbing and shooting incident in Nakano, Nagano Prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo on May 25, 2023.
    3 dead, 1 injured in Japan stabbing, shooting incident
    A man dressed in camouflage stabbed a woman with a knife and shot what appeared to be a hunting rifle in the city of Nakano

    Opinion

    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan