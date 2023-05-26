Asiana plane lands safely after door opens during flight

An Asiana Airlines plane landed safely in the South Korean city of Daegu on Friday after a door of the aircraft opened shortly before reaching the airport, a company spokesperson said.

The plane landed at Daegu airport at around 12:40 pm (0340 GMT) after departing from the island of Jeju an hour earlier, the airport's flight schedule showed.

No one was hurt in the incident, but some passengers were taken to hospital suffering breathing issues due to shock, the company spokesperson said.