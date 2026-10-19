October 20, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Amelia Earhart expedition finds washed-up trees on Pacific atoll instead of plane wreckage

Researchers return empty-handed from Nikumaroro, where a suspected metallic object raised hopes of solving the pilot’s disappearance

Amelia Earhart expedition finds washed-up trees on Pacific atoll instead of plane wreckage
Amelia Earhart in the cockpit of a plane in 1931. She and her navigator Fred Noonan vanished on Jul 2, 1937 during their attempt to circumnavigate the globe. Photo: Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 19 Oct 2026, 09:56 PM

Updated : 19 Oct 2026, 09:56 PM

A US expedition searching for the missing aircraft of pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart has found that an object initially suspected to be plane debris was a cluster of washed-up trees, the Guardian reports.

The 17-member team travelled to Nikumaroro, a remote atoll in the Pacific island nation of Kiribati, after satellite images and aerial footage appeared to show a reflective object in shallow waters.

Researchers spent four days surveying the area, including using metal detectors, but found no conclusive evidence of Earhart’s aircraft.

Purdue University, which helped fund the expedition, said the object was likely a collection of large trees deposited along a sandy peninsula. The apparent metallic glint was caused by a mineral-rich coating formed from coral sand, the Guardian reported.

“We weren’t able to find that smoking gun,” Steve Schultz of the university said after the search.

Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan vanished in 1937 while flying around the world, with Nikumaroro among the suspected crash sites in the enduring aviation mystery.

Earlier expeditions found a 1930s-era woman’s shoe and cosmetics jar fragments, fuelling speculation that a castaway had lived on the atoll, according to the report.

The latest expedition faced bad weather and difficult conditions, with the crew sleeping offshore partly because of large coconut crabs on the island.

Although the findings have disappointed researchers, Purdue University said the mission added another chapter to the search for answers about Earhart’s disappearance, the Guardian noted.

Earhart was the first woman to fly solo nonstop across the Atlantic. Theories that she was captured by Japanese forces or survived under another identity remain disputed.

Related Stories
Plant a tree on your birthday: Tarique
Plant a tree on your birthday: Tarique
Hunt for Earhart’s plane enters critical phase
Hunt for Earhart’s plane enters critical phase
Childhood cancer signs easy to miss: experts
Childhood cancer signs easy to miss: experts
Plane damaged at Riyadh airport in Houthi attacks
Plane damaged at Riyadh airport in Houthi attacks
Read More
Ishraque incident points to deeper malaise in BNP
Ishraque incident points to deeper malaise in BNP
Barcelona face defensive test ahead of PSG, Real Madrid games
Barcelona face defensive test ahead of PSG, Real Madrid games
Ctg Port signs 8.42MW solar deal, eyeing &#039;Tk 1bn in power savings&#039;
Ctg Port signs 8.42MW solar deal, eyeing 'Tk 1bn in power savings'
Amanpour to sign off from CNN after 43 years
Amanpour to sign off from CNN after 43 years
Read More
Opinion

Sabir Mustafa

Ishraque incident points to deeper malaise in BNP
Sabir Mustafa

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Death traps in the guise of eco-resorts
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shamim A Zahedy

An elegy for Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Shamim A Zahedy

Zeeshan R Khan

Every garment will soon need a passport
Zeeshan R Khan
Read More