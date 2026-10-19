Ex-OpenAI employee accused of planting device appears to have Saudi backing, US prosecutors say

A man described as Abdulrahman Alfozan, a Saudi national employed as an OpenAI engineer, looks behind a television where a recording device had been placed at a conference room in OpenAI offices, in a still image from surveillance video included in a charging document after US federal agents the man and charged him with installing a hidden audio recording device, in San Francisco, California, US, Oct 5, 2026. Department of Justice/Handout via REUTERS

A man described as Abdulrahman Alfozan, a Saudi national employed as an OpenAI engineer, looks behind a television where a recording device had been placed at a conference room in OpenAI offices, in a still image from surveillance video included in a charging document after US federal agents the man and charged him with installing a hidden audio recording device, in San Francisco, California, US, Oct 5, 2026. Department of Justice/Handout via REUTERS

An ex-OpenAI engineer accused of planting a recording device in an executive conference room at the AI company appears to have received considerable support from the Saudi government, US prosecutors said in a court filing.

Federal prosecutors allege that the defendant, Abdulrahman Alfozan, 35, was in frequent communication with an unnamed member of the Saudi Royal family and that a Saudi military official paid for a one-way plane ticket for Alfozan's wife and young son to return to Saudi Arabia after his arrest, according to the court document, made public late on Sunday.

Prosecutors made those allegations as they asked a federal judge to keep Alfozan in US custody to await trial, arguing he is a flight risk. Alfozan, a Saudi national and lawful permanent resident in the US, is scheduled to appear in federal court in San Francisco later on Monday.

The court filing alleges significant ties between the Saudi government and Alfozan. The case has highlighted security challenges around sensitive AI research as companies and governments compete fiercely for an edge in the transformational technology.

"The defendant went to significant lengths to create customised, encrypted recording devices to secretly record highly sensitive meetings involving senior OpenAI personnel and executives, high-level business counterparts, and government officials, all while communicating with individuals of significance in Saudi Arabia and pursuing opportunities in — and making plans to travel to — Saudi Arabia," prosecutors wrote in a detention memo.

The Saudi government media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

US prosecutors charged Alfozan last week with using an electronic device to intercept oral communications. Alfozan plugged a recording device into the back of a television in an executive conference room at one of OpenAI's San Francisco buildings, according to a criminal complaint.

Meetings involving government officials took place in the conference room around the time the device was installed, according to prosecutors' detention memo.

Prosecutors said the investigation remains active and additional charges could be brought against Alfozan.

A member of the Saudi royal family sought to recruit Alfozan for an AI-focused role in Saudi Arabia, writing in one message, “Saudi needs you more then the US!" Alfozan replied "100," according to messages cited by prosecutors.

Before his arrest, Alfozan was scheduled to fly to Riyadh during a planned two-month parental leave. His wife told investigators that she and their son planned to move permanently to Saudi Arabia and that Alfozan eventually intended to join them, according to prosecutors.

OpenAI previously said it discovered the device on Sept 30 and referred the matter to the FBI.