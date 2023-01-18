Qantas flight lands safely at Sydney airport after issuing distress signal

A Qantas Airways flight from New Zealand landed safely at Sydney airport on Wednesday after the airline said it had issued a distress signal due to an issue with one of its engines.

The Boeing 737-800 jet from Auckland had an in-flight engine shutdown and issued a "mayday" call while flying over water an hour from its destination of Sydney, a Qantas spokesperson said in a statement.

The mayday signal, which indicates grave and imminent danger, was downgraded to "Possible Assistance Needed" before landing, the spokesperson added.