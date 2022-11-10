China certifies Embraer jet that could take on homegrown model

Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Thursday that China's aviation regulator had certified its E190-E2 regional jet for operations in the country, a move that would allow it to compete against China's homegrown ARJ21 regional jet.

China had been slow to certify the latest generation of Western jets and turboprops that compete against domestic-made equivalents, though this week the ATR42-600 turboprop also was granted certification during Airshow China in the southern city of Zhuhai.

The E190-E2, a more fuel-efficient of the older E190 that already operates in China, can seat up to 114 passengers and was certified in Brazil, the United States and Europe in 2018.

The capacity compares with the 90-seat ARJ21 regional jet and 168-seat C919 narrowbody jet produced by Commercial Aviation Corp of China (COMAC).