India's Tata and France's Airbus to manufacture helicopters together

India's Tata group and France's Airbus, opens new tab have signed an agreement to manufacture civilian helicopters together, India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Friday.

The agreement was signed during French President Emmanuel Macron's ongoing state visit to India, he said.

Tata and Airbus are already cooperating to make C-295 transport aircraft in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat.

"Industrial partnership (signed) between Tata and Airbus helicopters for production of H125 helicopters with a significant indigenous and localisation component," Kwatra told a media briefing on Friday.

Airbus, in a statement announcing the final assembly line (FAL) for helicopters on Friday, said the machines produced would also be exported to some of India's neighbouring countries.

"The FAL will take 24 months to set up and deliveries ... are expected to commence in 2026," Airbus said, adding that the companies will jointly decide on the facility's location.

Tata did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As part of his 40-hour visit to India, Macron held talks with Modi on Thursday and also attended a state-banquet hosted by India President Droupadi Murmu in his honour on Friday.

This was the fifth meeting between Modi and Macron since May.