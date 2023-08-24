Qantas focuses on international capacity recovery after record annual profit

"Travel demand is incredibly robust and we've taken delivery of more aircraft and opened up new routes to help meet it," Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said.

Demand for air travel has boomed since the removal of pandemic-related restrictions and border closures. This, coupled with a shortage of aircraft, parts and labour have all contributed to higher air fares globally, which peaked in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023.

Qantas said its group domestic capacity is expected to remain above pre-COVID levels throughout fiscal 2024.

The airline posted an annual underlying profit before tax of A$2.47 billion ($1.60 billion) for the year ended June 30, compared to a loss of A$1.86 billion a year ago, posting its first full year statutory profit since fiscal year 2019.