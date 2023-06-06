Air India plane from Delhi to San Francisco lands in Russia after technical issue

An Air India plane flying from Delhi to San Francisco was forced to divert and land at an airfield in Russia's Far East after it developed a technical issue with one of its engines, the airline said on Tuesday.

The 216 passengers onboard are being offered support on the ground and will be provided with alternative options to reach their destinations at the earliest opportunity, Air India said, adding the plane also carried a crew of 16.

Russia's aviation authority said it was checking on the plane's technical condition after landing at Magadan airport and was ready to give the airline permission to land an additional reserve aircraft if needed.