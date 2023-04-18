China's electric car drive, led by BYD, leaves global brands behind

China's auto market, the world’s largest, is accelerating toward an electric future – leaving established global brands stuck in the slow lane.

When auto executives convene in Shanghai for the auto show starting Tuesday, they will return to a sharply different market from the one they left in 2021 when the industry gathered for a limited event under strict COVID-19 controls.

The biggest change: China-made brands now lead in key segments and their rise has been powered by new electric-drive models that are gaining share at home and overseas.

The biggest winner has been BYD, which will use the Shanghai show to unveil a new hatchback electric vehicle (EV) for value-seeking buyers and a pricier EV styled as an SUV.