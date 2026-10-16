October 16, 2026

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Tesla unveils flying Roadster but street legality remains in doubt

Tesla says the flying Roadster will crush every track record that has ever existed, but private circuits may be the only place it is ever permitted to run

Tesla unveils flying Roadster but street legality remains in doubt
Tesla unveils its long-delayed Roadster nearly a decade after first revealing a next-generation version of its original electric sports car, at a launch event in Waco, Texas, US, on Oct 15, 2026, in this still image taken from a handout video. Tesla/Handout via REUTERS

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 16 Oct 2026, 07:39 PM

Updated : 16 Oct 2026, 07:39 PM

Tesla has unveiled a flying version of its Roadster that can take off, perform aerial manoeuvres and land before driving on the ground -- but the flashy vehicle may never be allowed on public streets.

The car, which borrows propulsion technology from Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket programme, was shown off at a launch event where Musk said it would go into production in 2028, according to The Independent.

Despite the spectacle, Tesla’s own product page states the flying model is “not approved for public road use”.

When an audience member asked during the launch whether the vehicle would be street legal, Musk was equivocal. “It depends on your street, but it will be a viable car,” he said, adding that he was “not sure it’s necessarily legal in all jurisdictions”.

The flying Roadster is currently available to order only through an invite-only process, with pricing yet to be disclosed. Tesla says the vehicle will “crush every track record that has ever existed” -- suggesting private circuits may be its primary domain.

Regulatory hurdles loom large. Flying vehicles are typically overseen by aviation authorities such as the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), neither of which has a clear framework yet for road-going aircraft of this kind, The Independent reported.

Tesla has a record of making ambitious vehicles that struggle to reach consumers.

The Cybertruck, launched in 2023, remains unavailable in most countries due to safety concerns.

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