BMW 735i launched in Bangladesh

The car’s petrol engine is combined with 48 Volt mild hybrid technologies. BMW 735i’s six-cylinder engine can develop a power output of 286 hp.



BMW iDrive will allow drivers to enjoy intuitive, multimodal control of the vehicle, navigation, infotainment and communication functions, according to a statement from Executive Motors Limited.



Executive Motors Limited & Meghna Executive Holdings’ director of operations Ashique Un Nabi said, "The luxurious sedan embodies the epitome of automotive excellence and combines state-of-the-art technology with unmatched comfort and exhilarating performance."



"We are confident that the all-new BMW 7 Series will redefine the standards of luxury and driving pleasure in the Bangladeshi automotive market," he added.



For more information, customers can call the BMW Bangladesh sales hotline at +8801709674488 or +8801709674489.