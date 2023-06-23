BMW 735i launched in Bangladesh

The seventh-generation flagship model of The BMW 7 Series, the BMW 735i, has been introduced in Bangladesh by Executive Motors Limited, the automotive arm of Meghna Executive Holdings.
The car was launched at an event at the Radisson Blu in Dhaka on Saturday.
The vehicle has features such as a multi-sensory vehicle experience BMW iDrive with BMW Curved Display.
The BMW 735i comes with adaptive LED headlights, including a matrix high beam and the selective Beam non-dazzling high beam assistant. The light functions are divided into two separate areas.
This fully digital screen grouping consists of a 12.3-inch information display behind the steering wheel and a control display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches.
The steering wheel and the gear selector on the centre console have a new design. The car has a BMW Interaction Bar as a new control and design element. The unit has backlighting that extends across the full width of the instrument panel and into the door panel trim.
The car’s petrol engine is combined with 48 Volt mild hybrid technologies. BMW 735i’s six-cylinder engine can develop a power output of 286 hp.
BMW iDrive will allow drivers to enjoy intuitive, multimodal control of the vehicle, navigation, infotainment and communication functions, according to a statement from Executive Motors Limited.
Executive Motors Limited & Meghna Executive Holdings’ director of operations Ashique Un Nabi said, "The luxurious sedan embodies the epitome of automotive excellence and combines state-of-the-art technology with unmatched comfort and exhilarating performance."
"We are confident that the all-new BMW 7 Series will redefine the standards of luxury and driving pleasure in the Bangladeshi automotive market," he added.
For more information, customers can call the BMW Bangladesh sales hotline at +8801709674488 or +8801709674489.