October 09, 2026

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Toyota reaffirms long-term commitment to Bangladesh’s auto industry

A high-level delegation from the auto giant met Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to share its plans and future vision for Bangladesh

Toyota reaffirms long-term commitment to Bangladesh’s auto industry

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 08 Oct 2026, 12:17 PM

Updated : 08 Oct 2026, 12:17 PM

Toyota Bangladesh Limited has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Bangladesh, speaking of plans to explore opportunities for job creation, technology transfer and further development of the country’s automotive industry.

A high-level delegation from Toyota Tsusho Corporation and Toyota Bangladesh Limited met with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to share Toyota’s plans and future vision for Bangladesh.

The delegation included Ichiro Kashitani, vice chairman, and Shigeru Harada, CEO, Mobility Division, Toyota Tsusho Corporation; Akio Ogawa, senior vice president, Toyota Tsusho Asia Pacific; and Premmit Singh, managing director, Toyota Bangladesh Limited.

“Toyota Bangladesh Limited is exploring opportunities to expand its presence in Bangladesh, with a focus on creating more jobs, enabling technology transfer and developing local talent,” the auto giant said in a press release.

The company’s future plans in Bangladesh’s auto sector were welcomed by the government, Toyota said. The government also expressed readiness to provide the necessary policy support and create a favourable environment for Toyota’s future investments and initiatives.

“Toyota Bangladesh Limited looks forward to working closely with the government and relevant stakeholders to explore these opportunities and contribute to the development of Bangladesh’s automotive industry,” the press release said.

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