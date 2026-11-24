CEO of Anthropic Dario Amodei, President and co-founder of Anthropic Daniela Amodei, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of Anthropic Jared Kaplan, Co-Founder and Head of Public Benefit of Anthropic Jack Clark and others celebrate as Anthropic, PBC (ANT) holds their initial public offering (IPO) at the NASDAQ MarketSite in New York City, US, Nov 19, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

CEO of Anthropic Dario Amodei, President and co-founder of Anthropic Daniela Amodei, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of Anthropic Jared Kaplan, Co-Founder and Head of Public Benefit of Anthropic Jack Clark and others celebrate as Anthropic, PBC (ANT) holds their initial public offering (IPO) at the NASDAQ MarketSite in New York City, US, Nov 19, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Anthropic's shares tumbled below their $83 initial public offering price in premarket trading on Tuesday, a striking reversal just days after the Claude developer's record-breaking Nasdaq debut.

The stock was last down 6.5 percent at $82, extending its retreat from a blockbuster Nov 19 debut, when it opened at $111.5 and its fully diluted valuation briefly topped $2 trillion.

CEO Dario Amodei sold more than 3.37 million shares worth over $280 million a day after the debut, according to a filing late on Monday.

Anthropic missed out on a broad rally led by AI-linked stocks on Wall Street on Monday after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive, sending the chipmaker's shares soaring nearly 30 percent.

The stock debuted 34 percent above the IPO price but has since been swept up in a broader technology selloff. The S&P 500 and the Dow ended last week confirming correction territory, while Nvidia posted its steepest weekly loss since 2008.

Anthropic's rapid reversal has added to concerns about stretched AI valuations and the vast sums being poured into computing infrastructure, with rising interest rates threatening to push those costs even higher.

Anthropic is not alone among blockbuster technology IPOs in quickly surrendering its early gains and falling below its offer price. SpaceX took about a month to fall below its offer price. In 2012, Facebook, now Meta Platforms, slipped below its offer price on its second trading day.

The comparisons show how unusually quickly Anthropic's debut-day enthusiasm has faded, though the experience of past high-profile listings suggests an early break below the offer price is not necessarily a guide to longer-term performance.

The company raised $93.5 billion in the biggest IPO on record after underwriters exercised their option to buy additional shares. That surpassed SpaceX's $85.7 billion listing in June. As the first frontier AI company to go public, Anthropic is widely seen as a proxy for the sector.

Index funds may provide some support. Index rebalance analytics firm Intropic estimates passive funds could buy up to 30 percent of the shares offered by year-end. MSCI will add Anthropic to its global standard indexes as of the Nov 30 close.