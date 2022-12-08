Create art to expose horrors of war, says Hasina after opening an exhibition

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her faith in artists participating in the 19th edition of the Asian Art Biennale, urging them to create art to explore the suffering of people and the horrors of war.
Hasina also voiced her support for establishing peace worldwide after joining the inaugural ceremony of the month-long art extravaganza at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy through video conferencing from her official residence Ganabhaban on Thursday.
The prime minister regretted not being able to physically attend the exhibition that pulled in 493 artists from 114 countries, including 149 from Bangladesh. She described the exhibition as a collective space for cultural exchange among artists.
“The exhibition will help deepen the knowledge of Bangladeshi artists, bringing a change to their thinking.”
“We always want and believe in peace. Unfortunately, it’s a time of war – the coronavirus pandemic on the one hand and the Russia-Ukraine war on the other. Both are hurting people,” Hasina said, acknowledging the contributions of cultural personalities to nations in crisis.
The 19th Asian Art Biennale Bangladesh 2022 will remain open every day from 11 am to 8 pm until Jan 7. The exhibition is dedicated to Bangladesh’s founding president and the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Five artists were conferred with honorary awards, while three others received the “grand” awards. Artist Rafiqun Nabi, president of the jury board, announced the names of the awardees.
On behalf of the prime minister, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid handed the awards to the recipients.