    বাংলা

    Create art to expose horrors of war, says Hasina after opening an exhibition

    The prime minister urges artists to explore the suffering of people at the launch of the 19th Asian Art Biennale Bangladesh 2022

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Dec 2022, 10:36 AM
    Updated : 8 Dec 2022, 10:36 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her faith in artists participating in the 19th edition of the Asian Art Biennale, urging them to create art to explore the suffering of people and the horrors of war.

    Hasina also voiced her support for establishing peace worldwide after joining the inaugural ceremony of the month-long art extravaganza at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy through video conferencing from her official residence Ganabhaban on Thursday.

    The prime minister regretted not being able to physically attend the exhibition that pulled in 493 artists from 114 countries, including 149 from Bangladesh. She described the exhibition as a collective space for cultural exchange among artists.

    “The exhibition will help deepen the knowledge of Bangladeshi artists, bringing a change to their thinking.”

    “We always want and believe in peace. Unfortunately, it’s a time of war – the coronavirus pandemic on the one hand and the Russia-Ukraine war on the other. Both are hurting people,” Hasina said, acknowledging the contributions of cultural personalities to nations in crisis.

    The 19th Asian Art Biennale Bangladesh 2022 will remain open every day from 11 am to 8 pm until Jan 7. The exhibition is dedicated to Bangladesh’s founding president and the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

    Five artists were conferred with honorary awards, while three others received the “grand” awards. Artist Rafiqun Nabi, president of the jury board, announced the names of the awardees.

    On behalf of the prime minister, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid handed the awards to the recipients.

    RELATED STORIES
    Penguin books are seen in a used bookshop in central London October 29, 2012. Reuters
    Simon & Schuster's owner to let Penguin sale fall apart
    The book-publishing powerhouse will let its $2.2 billion sale collapse after the deal was blocked by a federal judge on antitrust grounds
    A work of world-renowned graffiti artist Banksy is seen at the wall of destroyed building in the Ukrainian town of Borodianka, which had been occupied by Russia until April and heavily damaged by fighting in the early days of Russian invasion, November 12, 2022.
    Banksy showcases new mural in Ukraine
    The work is painted onto the wall of a building destroyed by shelling
    ULAB to hold its 6th Lit Salon on Saturday
    ULAB to hold its 6th Lit Salon on Saturday
    It will include a discussion on the current state and future trajectory of book publishing in both Bangla and English in the country
    Britain's Queen Camilla presents winner Shehan Karunatilaka with trophee for "The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida" at the Booker Prize for Fiction 2022 awards ceremony, in London, Oct 17, 2022.
    Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka wins 2022 Booker Prize
    Karunatilaka receives a trophy for his second novel "The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida," a story about a war photographer and gambler who wakes up dead

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher