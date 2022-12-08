Create art to expose horrors of war, says Hasina after opening an exhibition

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her faith in artists participating in the 19th edition of the Asian Art Biennale, urging them to create art to explore the suffering of people and the horrors of war.

Hasina also voiced her support for establishing peace worldwide after joining the inaugural ceremony of the month-long art extravaganza at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy through video conferencing from her official residence Ganabhaban on Thursday.

The prime minister regretted not being able to physically attend the exhibition that pulled in 493 artists from 114 countries, including 149 from Bangladesh. She described the exhibition as a collective space for cultural exchange among artists.