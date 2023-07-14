    বাংলা

    In upcycling drive, South African designers give new life to Western fashion waste

    Morojele and Muis source second-hand clothing often sent to Africa from European countries, which are then deconstructed and reworked into avant-garde and abstract fashion

    Catherine SchenckReuters
    Published : 14 July 2023, 08:42 AM
    Updated : 14 July 2023, 08:42 AM

    Two South African aspiring designers, Khumo Morojele and Klein Muis, spend hours at a second-hand street market in Johannesburg looking for fashion items.

    The duo then upcycles what they find into clothing or accessories they say express uniquely African style.

    Upcycling refers to reusing an object in a new way without degrading the material it is made from, as opposed to recycling, which generally involves breaking down the original material and making it into something else.

    The duo's current project, "Dunusa: Life of a Garment", sees them sourcing second-hand clothing often sent to Africa from European countries, which are then deconstructed and reworked into avant-garde and abstract fashion.

    Their collection will be exhibited at an international arts programme in Berlin on July 14-16, "Forecast Forum," where young artists can receive mentorship.

    "The question that we are trying to answer with the project is really the disparity between the north and the south ... how certain parts of Africa become dumping grounds for European countries," said the 22-year-old Muis.

    The two also collaborate with other African creatives. They are working with a Ghanaian shoemaker on a project to turn old soccer boots into sandals that reflect both African and European love for the sport.

    "Within our culture, its always emphasised (that) we don't waste, because we cherish and we actually connect to the things that we own ... we kind of want to reflect that and transcend that in our garments," said 20-year-old Morojele.

    RELATED STORIES
    Women walk past job seekers outside a construction site in Sandton, an affluent area situated within the metro of Johannesburg, South Africa Sept 8, 2017.
    How can Johannesburg create inner-city jobs when COVID money ends?
    Despite the initiative's success in creating jobs and cleaning up public spaces in the neglected inner city, funding is not guaranteed beyond 2024
    Onlookers gather at the scene following a suspected gas leak thought to be linked to illegal mining, in the Angelo shack settlement, near Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, South Africa July 6, 2023.
    Gas leak kills 16 in S Africa
    South African media reported that the gas leak could have been linked to suspected illegal mining activities
    Children are seen collecting chunks of coal at a colliery in Emalahleni, in Mpumalanga province, South Africa, Jun 2, 2021.
    Methane gas explosion killed 31 in S African mine
    South Africa is investigating the deaths, which occurred in a ventilation shaft in the shuttered Virginia mine in the country's Free State province
    Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a joint news conference with Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein (not seen) in Baghdad, Iraq, Apr 17, 2023.
    Ukraine courts Africa and 'Global South' as peace plans proliferate
    South Africa earlier said that Kyiv and Moscow had agreed to discuss a peace plan with African leaders

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan