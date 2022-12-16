Poland probes police HQ blast amid reports police chief fired grenade

Polish prosecutors were investigating a "violent release of energy" at police headquarters, according to a statement forwarded to Reuters on Friday, amid media reports that the chief of police fired a grenade launcher in his office.

Poland's interior ministry said on Thursday that Jaroslaw Szymczyk, police Commander in Chief, was injured and hospitalised when a present he received during a visit to Ukraine exploded at police headquarters in Warsaw.

Polish media reported that the present in question was a grenade launcher and that Szymczyk himself had accidentally fired it in his office, in what would be a serious breach of safety regulations.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm the reports.

On Friday, Polish police forwarded Reuters a statement from the prosecutor's office when asked for comment.