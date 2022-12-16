    বাংলা

    Poland probes police HQ blast amid reports police chief fired grenade

    It comes amid media reports that the chief of police fired a grenade launcher in his office

    Reuters
    Published : 16 Dec 2022, 12:26 PM
    Updated : 16 Dec 2022, 12:26 PM

    Polish prosecutors were investigating a "violent release of energy" at police headquarters, according to a statement forwarded to Reuters on Friday, amid media reports that the chief of police fired a grenade launcher in his office.

    Poland's interior ministry said on Thursday that Jaroslaw Szymczyk, police Commander in Chief, was injured and hospitalised when a present he received during a visit to Ukraine exploded at police headquarters in Warsaw.

    Polish media reported that the present in question was a grenade launcher and that Szymczyk himself had accidentally fired it in his office, in what would be a serious breach of safety regulations.

    Reuters was unable to independently confirm the reports.

    On Friday, Polish police forwarded Reuters a statement from the prosecutor's office when asked for comment.

    In the statement, published on Thursday, a spokesman for the said it was investigating "an act consisting of unintentionally causing a violent release of energy that threatened the life or health of many people or property".

    The statement said that three people, including Szymczyk, were considered victims, without giving details of possible injuries.

    Polish media reported that the blast had damaged a ceiling in the building.

    A police spokesman and a spokesman for the prosecutor's office both declined to comment further on the issue.

    There was no reply from Ukraine's SBU security service to a Reuters request for comment
    after they were contacted on Thursday.



    ost/

    Keywords:



    ====

    T1+

    ======

     

    poland-police-blast-161222-01

    A general view of a building of the Polish Police Headquarters, where, according to Poland's interior ministry, top cop was injured by an exploding official gift, in Warsaw, Poland December 15, 2022. REUTERS

    RELATED STORIES
    A cooling tower from the Turow coal-fired power plant is seen near the Turow open-pit coal mine operated by the company PGE in Bogatynia, Poland, Jun 15, 2021.
    Global coal consumption to reach all-time high this year: IEA
    High gas prices following the Ukraine war and supply disruptions led some countries to turn to relatively cheaper coal, as the three largest coal producers - China, India and Indonesia - will all hit ...
    Lebanese army members and the United Nations peacekeepers (UNIFIL) stand near of what witnesses stated to be the UNIFIL vehicle that was carrying the Irish soldier who was killed on a UN peacekeeping Patrol, in Al-Aqbieh, south Lebanon December 15, 2022.
    Irish peacekeeper killed in Lebanon
    Irish peacekeepers have been in Lebanon since 1978 and it is the first Irish fatality there in two decades
    Rescue workers return to the Port of Dover amid a rescue operation of a missing migrant boat, in Dover, Britain Dec 14, 2022.
    With ropes and hands, trawler crew save dozens of migrants after dinghy sinks
    Skipper Raymond Strachan said his team spent two hours pulling people from the water and those he rescued came from Afghanistan, Iraq, Senegal and India
    The United Nations headquarters building is pictured though a window with the UN logo in the foreground in the Manhattan borough of New York Aug 15, 2014.
    Taliban administration, Myanmar junta not allowed into UN for now
    The UN General Assembly is due to approve the credentials committee’s report, which also defers a decision on rival claims to Libya's UN seat

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher