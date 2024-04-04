Finland school shooting looks premeditated, police say

The 12-year-old boy accused of killing a fellow sixth-grader in a school shooting in Finland this week appears to have planned it ahead of time based on evidence from confiscated electronics, Finnish police said on Thursday.

The attack at the Viertola school near Helsinki on Tuesday, in which two other children were also severely injured, was believed to have been triggered by bullying, investigators have said.

"The preliminary investigation has found evidence that indicates the act was planned," police said in a statement, citing unspecified materials found on a phone and computer.

The boy, apprehended by police some 4 km (2.5 miles) from the school, is too young to be tried in court and is now in the care of social services. Police say he has admitted the attack.