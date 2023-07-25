Wildfires bring death and destruction to Mediterranean

MASS EVACUATION

The fires burning on the island of Rhodes for the past week have forced the Greek authorities to carry out the largest evacuation ever undertaken in the country, with more than 20,000 people forced to leave homes and hotels.

"I will state the obvious: in the face of what the entire planet is facing, especially the Mediterranean which is a climate change hot-spot, there is no magical defence mechanism, if there was we would have implemented it," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday.

The fires will deal a blow to a tourism industry that is a mainstay of the Greek economy. It accounts for 18% of Greece's GDP and one in five jobs, with reliance on tourism even greater on islands such as Rhodes.

"It's very, very bad, the situation. We need help. Send us help from everywhere," said Lanai Karpataki, a local resident in Kiotari on the south of Rhodes.