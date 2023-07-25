    বাংলা

    Wildfires bring death and destruction to Mediterranean

    At least 34 people died in Algeria and the wildfires forced the evacuation of thousands of tourists from the Greek island of Rhodes

    Fedja GrulovicLamine ChikhiReuters
    Published : 25 July 2023, 11:28 AM
    Updated : 25 July 2023, 11:28 AM

    Wildfires killed 34 people in Algeria and forced the evacuation of thousands of tourists from the Greek island of Rhodes as an intense summer heatwave scorched large areas of the Mediterranean.

    Another blaze caused the temporary closure of Palermo airport on the southern Italian island of Sicily on Tuesday, while an overnight storm tore off roofs and brought down trees in the north of the country, killing two people.

    • Wildfires kill 34 people in Algeria

    • Thousands evacuated from Greek island of Rhodes

    • Blaze closes Sicily's Palermo airport

    • Tunisia suffers heatwave, power cuts hit Malta

    • Mediterranean region 'climate change hot-spot'

    Extreme weather throughout July has caused havoc across the planet, with temperatures breaking records in China, the United States and southern Europe, sparking forest fires, water shortages and a rise in heat-related hospital admissions.

    Without human-induced climate change, the events this month would have been "extremely rare", according to a study by World Weather Attribution, a global team of scientists that examines the role played by climate change in extreme weather.

    The heat, with temperatures topping 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), is well in excess of what usually attracts tourists who flock to southern European beaches.

    In some parts of eastern Sicily, temperatures rose to 47.6 Celsius on Monday, close to a record European high of 48.8 Celsius recorded on the island two years ago.

    It was even hotter in North Africa, with temperatures of 49 Celsius recorded in some cities in Tunisia.

    Neighbouring Algeria deployed some 8,000 firefighters to bring its deadly fires under control, authorities said.

    MASS EVACUATION

    The fires burning on the island of Rhodes for the past week have forced the Greek authorities to carry out the largest evacuation ever undertaken in the country, with more than 20,000 people forced to leave homes and hotels.

    "I will state the obvious: in the face of what the entire planet is facing, especially the Mediterranean which is a climate change hot-spot, there is no magical defence mechanism, if there was we would have implemented it," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday.

    The fires will deal a blow to a tourism industry that is a mainstay of the Greek economy. It accounts for 18% of Greece's GDP and one in five jobs, with reliance on tourism even greater on islands such as Rhodes.

    "It's very, very bad, the situation. We need help. Send us help from everywhere," said Lanai Karpataki, a local resident in Kiotari on the south of Rhodes.

    Malta, another major Mediterranean holiday destination, suffered a raft of power cuts across the country, affecting its largest hospital, after a week-long heatwave.

    'SILENT KILLER'

    Scientists have described extreme heat as a "silent killer" taking a heavy toll on the poor, the elderly and those with existing medical conditions.

    Research published this month said as many as 61,000 people may have died in Europe's sweltering heatwaves last summer, suggesting countries' heat preparedness efforts are falling fatally short.

    The heat has caused large-scale crop damage and livestock losses, the World Weather Attribution scientists said, with US corn and soybean crops, Mexican cattle, southern European olives as well as Chinese cotton all severely affected.

    Responding to the damage caused by the storm in Milan, the mayor of Italy's financial capital said the cause was clear.

    "I have been through 65 summers in my lifetime... and what I am seeing now is not normal, we can no longer deny it, climate change is changing our lives," Mayor Giuseppe Sala said on social media.

    RELATED STORIES
    Smoke rises from a wildfire on Corfu Island, Greece, July 23, 2023 in this still image obtained from social media video. Julia Dzhyzhevska/via REUTERS
    Thousands of tourists fly home as wildfires rage in Greece
    Jet2 says it is operating three extra flights to fly around 600 tourists away
    Tourists wait for departing planes at the airport, after being evacuated following a wildfire on the island of Rhodes, Greece, Jul 24, 2023.
    Tourists flee wildfires on Greek island of Rhodes
    Thousands took refuge in schools and shelters, with many evacuated on private boats as flames threatened resorts and coastal villages
    People try to extinguish a wildfire on the island of Rhodes, Greece, Jul 22, 2023.
    Rhodes wildfire forces mass evacuations
    Coastguard vessels and more than 30 private boats evacuated at least 2,000 people, including tourists
    Men transfer body bags carrying migrants who died after their boat capsized in the open sea off Greece, onboard a Hellenic Coast Guard vessel at the port of Kalamata, Greece, Jun 15, 2023.
    Greece scours shipwreck site
    At least 78 migrants died, and hundreds more, including children, may have drowned inside the crowded vessel's hold

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen