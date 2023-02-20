UK police find body near where woman went missing in late Jan

    বাংলা

    Lancashire Police said they were called at 1136 GMT on Sunday to reports of a body in the River Wyre

    Police in the north of England said on Sunday they had found a body near where a woman went missing last month.

    Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen walking her dog near a river in Lancashire, northwest England, on Jan. 27.

    Twenty-five minutes later her mobile phone, still connected to a work Teams call, was found on a bench. Her springer spaniel was found waiting nearby.

    Lancashire Police said they were called at 1136 GMT on Sunday to reports of a body in the River Wyre.

    "An underwater search team and specialist officers have subsequently attended the scene, entered the water and have sadly recovered a body," the police said in a statement on Twitter.

    "No formal identification has yet been carried out, so we are unable to say whether this is Nicola Bulley at this time."

