Ukrainian volunteers deliver bodies, and closure, to troops' families

Combing the battlefields of eastern Ukraine, a group of volunteers have made it their mission to search for the bodies of fallen soldiers and return them to their families.

Despite the daily horrors of their work, members of the "Black Tulip" organisation say they believe they are performing a good deed by giving relatives of missing troops a sense of closure.

"Their parents are waiting for them at home," said volunteer Artur Simeiko. "Then, they can be buried properly."

"They shouldn't lie in some forest, field, or on the street," he said.

Made up of around 100 volunteers, the group undertakes the at times dangerous task of locating and exhuming bodies of Russian and Ukrainian soldiers close to the front line.