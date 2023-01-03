    বাংলা

    Ukrainian volunteers deliver bodies, and closure, to troops' families

    Bodies are often found with the remains of explosive weapons, and some are booby-trapped, the group says

    Reuters
    Published : 3 Jan 2023, 05:58 PM
    Updated : 3 Jan 2023, 05:58 PM

    Combing the battlefields of eastern Ukraine, a group of volunteers have made it their mission to search for the bodies of fallen soldiers and return them to their families. 

    Despite the daily horrors of their work, members of the "Black Tulip" organisation say they believe they are performing a good deed by giving relatives of missing troops a sense of closure. 

    "Their parents are waiting for them at home," said volunteer Artur Simeiko. "Then, they can be buried properly." 

    "They shouldn't lie in some forest, field, or on the street," he said. 

    Made up of around 100 volunteers, the group undertakes the at times dangerous task of locating and exhuming bodies of Russian and Ukrainian soldiers close to the front line. 

    Bodies are often found with the remains of explosive weapons, and some are booby-trapped, the group said. It declined to say how many bodies it had found. 

    Black Tulip member Oleksii Iukov, who lost an eye exhuming the remains of a World War Two-era soldier during a previous mission, said his group was determined to return each fallen Ukrainian. 

    Artillery boomed in the distance as he described digging up bodies, a feeling to which he said he had not become accustomed. 

    "Whenever you dig up a guy, you live through his nightmare and the horror he went through in his last moment, when he understood that this is the end, there's no way back," Iukov said. 

    "Together with him, you go through all of this again. This is very, very difficult."

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Death of Brazilian football legend Pele - Vila Belmiro Stadium, Santos, Brazil - January 3, 2023 General view of fans as the casket of Brazilian soccer legend Pele is transported by the fire department, from his former club Santos' Vila Belmiro stadium REUTERS
    Huge crowds bid Pele farewell
    People form long queues outside the stadium in Santos, the city where Pele lived for most of his life
    Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attend an IRGC ground forces military drill in the Aras area, East Azerbaijan province, Iran, October 17, 2022.
    Britain to proscribe IRGC as terror group
    Iran's Revolutionary Guards last week arrested seven people with links to Britain over anti-government protests
    Signs demanding the return of a group of islands, called the Northern Territories in Japanese and the Kuril Islands in Russian, are displayed at Hanasaki Port, in Nemuro on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido April 12, 2022.
    Japan's 'anti-Russian course' makes treaty talks impossible: TASS
    Russia and Japan have not formally ended World War Two hostilities because of their standoff over islands, seized by the Soviet Union at the end of the war
    Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 9, 2022 Former tennis player Martina Navratilova in the royal box ahead of the women's singles final between Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur
    Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer
    The Czech–American is considered among one of the greatest players of all time, winning a total of 59 Grand Slam titles across singles and doubles

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher