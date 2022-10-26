Russia rehearses response to nuclear attack as tensions rise over "dirty bomb" allegation

Russia rehearsed its response to a nuclear attack on Wednesday in an exercise that involved nuclear submarines, strategic bombers and ballistic missiles at a time when tensions are high over a "dirty bomb" allegation it has made against Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin remotely observed the annual exercise, called "Grom" or "Thunder", which uses test launches to put Moscow's nuclear forces through their paces in a show of force designed to deter and intimidate foes.

Russian officials said test launches of nuclear-capable ballistic and cruise missiles had passed off successfully.

Putin was cited by the RIA news agency as saying the potential for conflict in the world and region remained high.

The Pentagon said a day earlier that Russia had notified it of its intention to carry out the exercises at a time when NATO is rehearsing its own use of US nuclear bombs based in Europe in its annual "Steadfast Noon" war games.

The nuclear muscle flexing is sensitive because Russia is on the back foot in Ukraine and has accused Ukraine of planning to detonate a "dirty bomb" laced with radioactive material.

Kyiv and the West say there is no evidence for the allegation and that the warning looks designed to escalate tension around the war in Ukraine or to serve as the justification for some kind of Russian battlefield escalation.