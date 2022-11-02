Modi seeks detailed inquiry as India bridge toll rises to 135

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said lessons must be learned as he visited the site of a bridge collapse that killed 135 people and met some of the injured in hospital on Tuesday.

Army, navy and national disaster response force teams continued their search while locals gathered on the banks of the Machchhu river in Modi's home state of Gujarat.

The colonial-era suspension foot bridge in Morbi was packed with sightseers - many in town to celebrate the Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals - when it gave way on Sunday evening, sending people plunging about 10 metres (33 feet) into the water.

A senior police official told Reuters that about 200 people were on the bridge when it collapsed. Local municipality officials said tickets for about 400 people had been sold, although not necessarily to be on the bridge at the same time.