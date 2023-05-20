    বাংলা

    Zelensky invites India PM Modi to join Ukraine's peace formula

    The two leaders hold talks on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan

    Reuters
    Published : 20 May 2023, 12:05 PM
    Updated : 20 May 2023, 12:05 PM

    President Volodymyr Zelensky said he invited India to join Ukraine's peace formula during his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit on Saturday in Japan.

    Zelensky said on the Telegram messaging app that they also discussed Ukraine's needs in demining and mobile hospitals during their first face-to-face meeting since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

