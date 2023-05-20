Zelensky invites India PM Modi to join Ukraine's peace formula

The visit will strengthen the two countries’ strategic technology partnership including defence, clean energy, and space
President Volodymyr Zelensky said he invited India to join Ukraine's peace formula during his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit on Saturday in Japan.
Zelensky said on the Telegram messaging app that they also discussed Ukraine's needs in demining and mobile hospitals during their first face-to-face meeting since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.