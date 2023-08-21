China investigates citizen accused of spying for CIA

China is investigating a Chinese national accused of spying for the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the country's state security ministry said on Monday.

The 39-year-old Chinese national, surnamed Hao, was a cadre at a ministry and had gone to Japan for studies, which was where the spying recruitment occurred, the ministry said. Hao's gender was not revealed.

The statement came less than two weeks after the ministry said it uncovered another national also suspected of spying for the CIA after being recruited in Italy. The US embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment, while the US Embassy in Tokyo referred questions to the CIA, which was not immediately able to respond outside business hours.

The ministry said Hao had become acquainted with a US embassy official known as "Ted" while sorting out a visa application. He invited Hao for dinners, presented gifts and sought Hao's help with writing a paper that Ted promised to pay for, the ministry said.

Ted introduced Hao to a colleague named Li Jun before his term at the embassy in Japan ended, the ministry said; Li and Hao then maintained a "cooperative relationship".